Letter: Wells has unwavering commitment to community

I’m writing to express my support for Terri Wells, candidate for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 1.

I have known Terri Wells for over 10 years and during this time have witnessed her unwavering commitment to our community. Whether she has been working in education or community agriculture, she thinks creatively and does her homework on the issues. Terri is a great listener who will hear all concerns with an open mind. Her deep roots in Buncombe County (dating back nine generations) mean she is grounded in this community. This perspective is invaluable to charting our way forward.

Terri is the voice that we need on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. I have no doubt that she will bring her fair-minded dedication to this position, benefiting the whole community.

— Joanne O’Sullivan

Asheville