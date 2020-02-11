Letter: Wells offers farming work ethic, vision

Terry Wells, candidate for county commissioner, District 1: Terry comes from farmers’ genes (or jeans!). Nine generations of farming in Buncombe County are in her family! From a farmer’s lifestyle, a successful work ethic usually results from doing what it takes to get things done. A farmer will work as long as it takes to complete a task. A farmer will use all available tools to make the job simpler and more efficient. A farmer will learn new skills to make the farm run smoothly and better.
As a sustainable farmer, she has a natural love of the land. She has worked to prevent damage to the environment, overdevelopment and issues with water quality, to name just a few.
Beyond Terry promoting land preservation and conservation stewardship, she has helped in securing broadband internet access, community programs and rural economic development. In the city of Asheville, Terry has been director of scholarship and academic coaching programs for the Asheville City Schools Foundation. Earlier, she had been a high school teacher. Her qualities of teamwork and vision are possessed in a charismatic and contagious fashion.
I come from a family of farmers. The work can be “blood, sweat and tears.” Terry has deep roots. Broad vision. We need someone like Terry as county commissioner! She is ready for all tasks.
— Victoria Williamson
Asheville
