Letter: Wells offers proven leadership for county

As a Weaverville native, I am excited that northwestern Buncombe County has an opportunity to elect a proven leader this November. Terri Wells is running as the Democratic candidate for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in District 1 (Weaverville, Jupiter, Woodfin, North Asheville, Sandy Mush, Leicester and Alexander).
Like many of us, Terri has deep roots in the area; she is a former teacher and a ninth-generation farmer who cares deeply about our home. She advocates for environmental stewardship, equity and inclusion, public education and rural broadband.
Please visit [avl.mx/86o] for more information and join me in voting for Terri!
— Ellen J. Perry
Teacher, author
Weaverville
Editor’s note: Perry notes that she is volunteering with Wells’ campaign.
