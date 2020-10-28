Letter: Wells offers the middle way for sustainable growth

Terri Wells is running for Buncombe County commissioner for District 1. I recommend that you vote for her for the good of Buncombe County. I like the way she integrates issues like growth, conservation, farming and economics in a way that can allow this county to grow sustainably. Shutting down all development will not work for the county or be feasible. Unregulated growth will kill us. I see in her ideas a lot of “middle way” and out-of-the box thinking.

Her desire for county broadband internet service was prescient, given what transpired sometime later. Although children need the classroom for education and social development, our society does not need groups of children who are not able to use the net as a resource in the best of times. Unfortunately, according to many epidemiologists, COVID-19 may only be the beginning. Thus, all our children may need to rely on internet access in the future.

— Patricia Campbell

Woodfin

Editor’s note: The writer reports that she is volunteering with Wells’ campaign.