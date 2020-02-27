Letter: Wells puts education first

We need county commissioners like Terri Wells. She makes education her No. 1 priority. This focus is what we need from our leaders. With the cuts in education funding, lack of pay raises for educational staff and instructors, and lack of appreciation for our education institutions, we need someone who has experience in education to make these decisions instead of people who lack context and experience.
Terri has extensive practical experience working collaboratively with people of differing experiences and views. While education is her No. 1 focus, she will also work to preserve what many of us have come to the area for: nature, open spaces, farmland and our beautiful environment. Her love of our environment comes from her deep family roots in our community.
We need commissioners with more than “good intentions”: Commissioners who will make good on their intentions. Vote for Terri and vote for our future.
— Kenet Adamson
Asheville
