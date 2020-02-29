Letter: Wells will serve county with integrity

I usually don’t send letters in, but I’m just thrilled about Terri Wells running for county commissioner! I’ve known Terri for years and worked alongside her on community projects like the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council and our little community center here in Big Sandy Mush. Based on my many experiences collaborating and working with her, I can say without a doubt that Terri is someone we can all trust to sit at the table with integrity.

Terri grew up working the farm with her family, raising crops like tomatoes. They’ve farmed on the same Buncombe County land for generations. Terri deeply loves family farms, the land and Buncombe County. She has been a champion for farmland preservation in our community. This is just one example of how Terri truly walks her talk: Not only does she advocate for farmland preservation, she has placed her own family farm in conservation, preserving it forever.

Being raised in a farming family, Terri knows how to work hard. I have seen time and again how she can be counted on to get the work done, and I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to preserve our family farms and the rural character of our county that is so rapidly disappearing.

Vote for our farms. Vote for integrity. Vote for Terri Wells.

— Tara Adinolfi

Ostara Farm/Leicester Grocery & Garden

Leicester