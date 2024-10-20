Letter: We’re pulling together at Givens Estates

One of the greatest blessings of my life is that I am a seven-year resident of Givens Estates, a continuing care retirement community in Asheville. Hurricane Helene swept through here Sept. 27, taking out trees, damaging some areas, roiling our creeks and drenching our beautiful grounds. Thankfully, our homes (with one exception), apartments, main building, and our grounds and maintenance buildings came through undamaged. Some residents left to go to their families, but the majority of residents have remained on campus. And we are all safe! We have electricity and internet, but no running water or TV (small inconveniences in the big picture).

The truly amazing part of our story is our leadership team and staff members. Executive Director Kirsten Cone has continually communicated in person and on Facebook so that everyone knows what’s going on and the services being provided for residents. And our staff directors have led and coordinated their teams: dining (takeout meals), grounds, maintenance, health services, human resources and environmental services. All of these staff members are heroes, and we love and appreciate, appreciate, appreciate them!

Staff members and their families have suffered (some tragically) from the force and devastation of the hurricane, with damaged homes, vehicles and other property. But those who can are on our campus and doing their jobs (and more) to make life easier for our senior residents. Givens has set up what we’re calling a G-Mart where residents can contribute food, clothes, household items and other things that staff members might need. Givens has also set up a day care area so that staff can bring their children for the day while they help residents. And management has set up a staff assistance fund. We cannot begin to express how much we love them.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on campus and is providing drinking water, which staff members are delivering to all resident buildings/homes. And the worldwide Samaritan’s Purse organization is providing water that can be used for washing dishes and other things — but not for drinking.

— Kathy Cochran

Givens Estates resident

Asheville