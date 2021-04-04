Letter: What happened, Asheville?

Regarding Charlotte Street, Richmond Hill, hotels, etc.: What the hell happened to all the “plans,” all the “visioning,” all the “charettes,” all the community meetings, all the Tree Commission recommendations about saving Asheville’s canopy, all the hours spent by the Preservation Society trying to save our history, all the gatherings of Asheville neighborhood associations to create unique neighborhoods, all the flip chart notes and ideas?

We’ve already lost the goose and the golden egg. Now the City Council is selling what’s left to the highest bidders. Shame on you.

— Leni Sitnick

Asheville