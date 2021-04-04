Regarding Charlotte Street, Richmond Hill, hotels, etc.: What the hell happened to all the “plans,” all the “visioning,” all the “charettes,” all the community meetings, all the Tree Commission recommendations about saving Asheville’s canopy, all the hours spent by the Preservation Society trying to save our history, all the gatherings of Asheville neighborhood associations to create unique neighborhoods, all the flip chart notes and ideas?
We’ve already lost the goose and the golden egg. Now the City Council is selling what’s left to the highest bidders. Shame on you.
— Leni Sitnick Asheville
One thought on “Letter: What happened, Asheville?”
Wonderful letter by a great former mayor!
For those of you who are fed up with the way things are going, you do have a voice. If you’d like to help Stop The Bluffs, please visit the Richmond Hill and River Rescue FB page. There you’ll find links to both our petition and fundraising page.
If you’d like to let current officials know that you’re watching and expecting them to vote responsibly and stand up for citizens as much as they kowtow to developers and tourists, visit the Town of Woodfin website to find the agenda and Zoom link for our **April 5th hearing (tomorrow, Monday!) at 6:30PM.**
Finally, contact current mayors of Woodfin and Asheville ASAP (by letter and by phone) to let them know how you feel about having our rivers and forests and access to Richmond Hill Park forever destroyed.
And remember to vote vote vote!!!