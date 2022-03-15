Letter: What jobs, jobs, jobs really mean

It seems our elected leaders (from the president to county commissioners) are incapable of implementing solutions to problems that are peaceful and environmentally healthy. And the people living in Yemen and Iraq and other places see the results of our leaders’ choices in the bomb fragments, from Raytheon or Lockheed Martin, that they pick up in their devastated neighborhoods.

The CEO of Raytheon knows his priorities, however. He stated in January: “We are seeing, I would say, opportunities for international sales. We just have to look to last week where we saw the drone attack in the UAE, which have attacked some of their other facilities. And of course, the tensions in Eastern Europe, the tensions in the South China Sea, all of those things are putting pressure on some of the defense spending over there. So I fully expect we’re going to see some benefit from it.”

Yes, more wars and bombings will bring more profit to Raytheon’s stockholders. And our politicians claim they subsidize Raytheon because it means jobs, jobs, jobs. But what it really means is profit, profit, profit that comes from wars, wars, wars.

Raytheon is the parent company of Pratt & Whitney in South Asheville.

— Susan Oehler

Asheville