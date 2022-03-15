Letter: What jobs, jobs, jobs really mean

It seems our elected leaders (from the president to county commissioners) are incapable of implementing solutions to problems that are peaceful and environmentally healthy. And the people living in Yemen and Iraq and other places see the results of our leaders’ choices in the bomb fragments, from Raytheon or Lockheed Martin, that they pick up in their devastated neighborhoods.
The CEO of Raytheon knows his priorities, however. He stated in January: “We are seeing, I would say, opportunities for international sales. We just have to look to last week where we saw the drone attack in the UAE, which have attacked some of their other facilities. And of course, the tensions in Eastern Europe, the tensions in the South China Sea, all of those things are putting pressure on some of the defense spending over there. So I fully expect we’re going to see some benefit from it.”
Yes, more wars and bombings will bring more profit to Raytheon’s stockholders. And our politicians claim they subsidize Raytheon because it means jobs, jobs, jobs. But what it really means is profit, profit, profit that comes from wars, wars, wars.
Raytheon is the parent company of Pratt & Whitney in South Asheville.
— Susan Oehler
Asheville
Will this shed some light on the perceived conflict? https://www.strategy-business.com/blog/A-dramatic-example-of-adopting-best-practices
What on earth is the true faith of an Armorer?
UNDERSHAFT
To give arms to all men who offer an honest price for them, without respect of persons or principles: to aristocrat and republican, to Nihilist and Tsar, to Capitalist and Socialist, to Protestant and Catholic, to burglar and policeman, to black man white man and yellow man, to all sorts and conditions, all nationalities, all faiths, all follies, all causes and all crimes. The first Undershaft wrote up in his shop IF GOD GAVE THE HAND, LET NOT MAN WITHHOLD THE SWORD. The second wrote up ALL HAVE THE RIGHT TO FIGHT: NONE HAVE THE RIGHT TO JUDGE. The third wrote up TO MAN THE WEAPON: TO HEAVEN THE VICTORY. The fourth had no literary turn; so he did not write up anything; but he sold cannons to Napoleon under the nose of George the Third. The fifth wrote up PEACE SHALL NOT PREVAIL SAVE WITH A SWORD IN HER HAND. The sixth, my master, was the best of all. He wrote up NOTHING IS EVER DONE IN THIS WORLD UNTIL MEN ARE PREPARED TO KILL ONE ANOTHER IF IT IS NOT DONE. After that, there was nothing left for the seventh to say. So he wrote up, simply, UNASHAMED.