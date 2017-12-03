Letter: What our Sunday school teachers never mentioned

Fox newsman Bill O’Reilly said he is “mad at God” for failing to protect him from his $32 million sexual harassment lawsuit. You gotta wonder if ole Bill ain’t asking for a really special favor from God.
But maybe Bill has discovered some lost biblical scrolls that offer protection for men regardless of what they do to women. Or perhaps Donald Trump found them and showed them to Bill (but declared they do not pertain retroactively to Bill Clinton). Neil Gorsuch, the “Christian right’s” golden-haired Supreme Court justice, could wind up giving us the final analysis on O’Reilly’s transgression/newfound male privilege.
Sunday school/Bible school teachers at Long Branch, Locust Field and Jarrett Memorial Baptist churches never mentioned this type of moral/legal quandary to us young children. I’m glad they didn’t. We’ve had all these years of innocence without having to be concerned about such weighty matters.
We didn’t know adults could get mad at God because he knows everything, is all-powerful and is everywhere. Or has O’Reilly changed that?
— Dave Waldrop
Webster
