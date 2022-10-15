Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.

I thought there might be some rule prohibiting them approaching drivers, but as I read the rules, the prohibitions only seem to be against threatening persons in cars.

— James Greene

Asheville