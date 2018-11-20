Letter: What’s with the Asheville food scene?

What is going on with the food scene around here? It seems that people rave about all the fabulous restaurants and the great food that they get here. What I have found is that the establishments just toss so much flavor into a dish that you can’t really knows what it is. Whatever happened to enjoying the true flavor of a piece of fish or chicken? Herbs and spices are there to enhance the flavors, not override them.

Yes, there are a couple of places that work with the flavors, but many of them just don’t have the culinary knowledge to enhance the flavors of the dish, so they hide it under a blanket of whatever they have in the fridge. One of the first ingredients chefs around here like is a sweetener of some type. Recently, I took the advice of a local food critic and went and got “The Best Burger In Asheville.” Good Lord! I couldn’t eat it. It was too sweet — maybe for dessert, but not for the main course.

I have found this “over sweet” at many places in and around Asheville. The bottom line is, where are all the great chefs Asheville boasts to have? Or is it an issue that the people who are eating the food just don’t know what good food is? Either, way the food scene around here seems to be driven by people who really don’t know what true food tastes like, or they just like what sounds good on the menu.

— David Smith

Marshall