Letter: When people don’t face the facts

There’s so much misinformation in our world and even on Nextdoor in this town.

Some of the lunacy reminds me of a funny story about the man who cheats on his wife and lies about it.

One night he’s out carousing and doesn’t come home until dawn. When his wife asks where he’s been, he says, “Oh, honey, I worked late and didn’t want to wake you, so I slept in the hammock.”

“But we took the hammock down last December,” she says.

“Well,” he stammers, “That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.”

Crazy, right?

A similar narrative has been playing out in our country, state and local community for years, and it’s baffling to see so many residents and so-called leaders refuse to fess up, face facts or have the common decency to speak up for what’s right.

If you don’t believe me, I suggest you watch some footage from Jan. 6, 2021, and then give some serious thought to what it means when the president of the United States so devalues and disrespects law enforcement and our justice system that he pardons those who violently attack public servants and will surely do so again. Maybe you (or even Rep. Chuck Edwards) could write an essay or op-ed or try to explain it to a child.

Frankly, it would be nice to hear from some local conservatives who have voiced support for cops in the past when it was convenient but now sit by in silent complicity. If you thought the idea of defunding the police was an outrage, how do you explain devaluing their lives?

You can stick to your story (and your lying felon) all you want, but we the people know the truth.

— Robert McGee

Asheville