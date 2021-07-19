Letter: Where are environmental groups on Charlotte Street development?

I’ve been disappointed that our local environmental groups have been silent in the fight against the 101 Charlotte St. development. The plan calls for [multiple] trees to be bulldozed, many of which are more than 100 years old, only to be replaced with twigs developers are calling trees.
The ground will be graded down to street level, and the site will go from 45% to 80% impervious cover, contributing to the urban heat island. Twelve homes will be demolished, adding … tons of perfectly good materials to our landfill.
This kind of destruction should be an embarrassment to any city that claims to care about combating climate change.
I call upon locally important environmental groups to take a stand on this issue in this time of emergency climate crisis. Where are you MountainTrue … Sierra Club, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Dogwood Alliance? We must get loud now before it’s too late!
— Ray Hearne
Leicester
I appreciate Mr. Hearne’s call to action. I don’t know who has previously reached out to those groups (or what they’ve been told), but I do know from my 7-month fight to help save Richmond Hill and the French Broad River from the poorly planned and environmentally devastating Bluffs proposal that MountainTrue and Sierra Club people are committed to protecting our rivers and forests. They have worked tirelessly alongside volunteers for months and may not have the bandwidth to be involved in every fight. I believe that we should be asking why our local elected officials do not stand up and lead. I believe that people with children should be more involved. I believe that everyone who has not yet donated a few dollars, or a weekend, or even just an evening to pen letters to editors should be encouraged to step into the fray. Please visit websites for MountainTrue, Grow-Wise Buncombe, and Richmond Hill & River Rescue Facebook if you’d like to do more to save our area from many looming atrocities. Please attend Asheville City Council meetings and Woodfin Town Commissioners meetings and say, Enough is Enough! Woodfin has one this Tuesday (July 20th) at 6:30pm.