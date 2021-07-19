Letter: Where are environmental groups on Charlotte Street development?

I’ve been disappointed that our local environmental groups have been silent in the fight against the 101 Charlotte St. development. The plan calls for [multiple] trees to be bulldozed, many of which are more than 100 years old, only to be replaced with twigs developers are calling trees.

The ground will be graded down to street level, and the site will go from 45% to 80% impervious cover, contributing to the urban heat island. Twelve homes will be demolished, adding … tons of perfectly good materials to our landfill.

This kind of destruction should be an embarrassment to any city that claims to care about combating climate change.

I call upon locally important environmental groups to take a stand on this issue in this time of emergency climate crisis. Where are you MountainTrue … Sierra Club, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Dogwood Alliance? We must get loud now before it’s too late!

— Ray Hearne

Leicester