Letter: Where are government’s priorities?

I would like to know why North Carolina, Buncombe County and the city of Asheville don’t help people with disabilities.

North Carolina says it has short- and long-term disability for their employees. I spent almost 21 years with NCDOT maintenance before I got sick. Now I get about $120 a month from the state. I get food stamps, but I live in a house that is 48 years old, and I don’t make enough to fix it. I’m having to fight to get the money so I can have a place to live. Why?

Buncombe County gives money to beer companies to build a factory but can’t help people. They give drunks and drug addicts a free place to live. People who work for a living don’t have a chance. The crooks in North Carolina, Buncombe County and Asheville are trying to steal everything we have.

— Gary Simpson

Asheville