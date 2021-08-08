Letter: Who has seniority in Asheville area?

I am writing about the cover of the July 21 issue, which I think is funny and was wondering if that was ever different when this area was booming [“Money Moves: Out-of-towners Drive Housing Price Surge,” Xpress]. When investors came, and Biltmore was built back in the day, was that any different than today?
A bit off topic, but I also have a hard time to see the point of people complaining about the change that the influx of people bring and call upon their seniority. Who has seniority? You lived here X amount of years? You were born here? Your parents were born here? You are Native Americans? The ones before the Native Americans?
Everyone or their ancestors came here from somewhere and brought change to this area. Change is constant, and it did not start nor will stop with the change each of us who live or lived here brought to this area.
— Jan Lange
Candler
