Letter: Why did property taxes go up so much?

I and many others just got our 2021 property tax bills. The overall tax rate did go down some, but due to my taxable value going up — my total taxes are up 13.76%, and I’m sure theirs also significantly went up.

I think many people like me would like to see a comparison of this year’s budget with last year’s and what are the key items that resulted in such a large increase. Probably worthwhile to do the same for Asheville city also.

It would be nice to be able to bring such an article into the next county meeting.

Thanks for the previous articles.

— Gerard Worster

Asheville

Editor’s note: We appreciate the feedback. Although we don’t plan to revisit the city or county budget processes, the following two Xpress articles may shed light on the tax situation: “Tax and Spend: Buncombe Floats Higher Property Bills for 2021-22,” published May 5, and “Asheville Projects Higher Taxes for Budget Priorities,” May 19.