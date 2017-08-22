Letter: Why is it acceptable to kill animals?

Reading “Growing the Next Generation of Farmers” from the Mountain Xpress’ July 19 paper once again left me perplexed over the apparent emotional disconnect of those who raise animals and then kill them. I looked at the photo of [two farmers] gently holding two of their chickens for a long time. They look warm and open-hearted. It all appears quite innocent.

Yet, the full picture should also show them cutting off the heads of those very chickens they are holding or the slaughtering of the other animals they are raising. I ask the reader to pause for a moment and reflect on the reality of what is going on. This behavior has been so normalized most people do not pause or even blink when seeing such an article. When humans take the lives of other human beings, we are horrified. Why is it acceptable, and even photographed as cute, when human beings take the lives of animals?

I ask the reader to pause and also reflect on their health. The American Heart Association states, “Many studies have shown that vegetarians seem to have a lower risk of obesity, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and some forms of cancer.” The American Heart Association and the American Diabetic Association are also great resources for recipes and support for undertaking a plant-based diet.

My hope is that these words kindle our minds to reflect on our actions, our healthy bodies and how we can move forward on the planet in a harmonious way that includes animals in this harmony.

— Miriam Hard

Asheville