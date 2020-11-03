Letter: Why run a cigarette ad?

I love the Mountain Xpress. I hadn’t had time to read a copy in months, so I was excited to open this latest edition. Then totally shocked to see a full-page ad for cigarettes! I assumed that these were some kind of brand-new “safe” cigarettes but reading further — nope.

You at least had the large disclaimer of a few of the deadly health effects, so my question is why would the MX even consider running an ad for this? Horrible and disappointing that you would support this kind of advertising just for a buck? Are you going to start advertising for McDonald’s and Popeyes next?

— Virginia Oman

Asheville

Editor’s response: We love our readers, too, and we’re sorry to disappoint you. But advertising still brings in well over 90% of our revenue. Virtually all newspapers are desperately short of funds, and while reader support has been a help, we’ve still had to lay off staff, cut back on issue size and operate on a dramatically scaled-back budget. Meanwhile, tobacco ads are legal; as you mention, they contain disclaimers and warnings. Also, advertisements in Xpress do not indicate an endorsement of the product or service. We do prefer to support our operation with local ads, but the current times are a major challenge. We hope you’ll patronize the businesses you like and remember that advertising pays for the newsgathering and reporting you read in Mountain Xpress.