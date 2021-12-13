Letter: Why should city residents pay extra taxes?

Buncombe County Tax Department officials have told me that residents of Asheville pay the same rate of tax on residential property to Buncombe County as those in unincorporated parts of the county pay.

Asheville has its own law enforcement, schools, fire and rescue, 911 services, building inspectors, parks and recreation department, and animal services and pays to help support A-B Technical Community College. Why should city residents pay to support our own services and then pay again to support the same services in Buncombe County, which we do not and cannot receive?

We in the city receive some services from Buncombe County, such as the library system, restaurant inspections and county health department, which are logical for city residents to contribute to. Paying taxes to the county for services which it does not provide city residents and paying twice for some of them is outrageous.

Why are city residents burdened with these extra taxes?

— Ralph Lambert

Asheville

Editor’s note: Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted last month to merge 911 services.