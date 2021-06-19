Letter: Will marketing make us ‘Myrtle Beach of the Mountains’?

Your headline was there on the page like business as usual — not surrounded by giant, bold, eye-roll emoji, not displayed in 72-point disaster caps. I couldn’t believe it. “BCTDA Plans $15M in Marketing for 2021-22” [June 2, Xpress]. What world are they living in? Isn’t this like telling a family of eight living in a two-room house that you’re persuading a couple of baseball teams to move in with them?

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, it took 40 minutes to navigate downtown traffic. Today, I spent 30 minutes trying to go four blocks on Haywood Road. I couldn’t find a simple breakfast anywhere without a long line of customers waiting. Montford and downtown were mobbed. If there’s budget waiting to be spent, give it to public services or underserved families, and let the marketing take care of itself. Or embrace a new tag line — Myrtle Beach of the Mountains.

— Bebe Kern

