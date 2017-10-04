Letter: Williams is passionate to create positive social change

As a longtime environmental and social justice activist, it is my honor to endorse Dee Williams for Asheville City Council.

Dee is a lifelong resident of the city of Asheville, has owned and successfully operated multiple businesses as an African-American woman, has a background as a LEED-certified contractor and overall is a person deeply passionate about creating positive social change.

It’s for these issues that I’m proud to announce my support for Dee and ask you to consider doing the same as well.

— Timothy S. Sadler

Asheville