Letter: Williams will get results that Asheville needs

I have worked with Dee Williams on various local issues like business economics, social justice and community development for over a year.

Dee not only accepts but embraces the most difficult challenges that exist in our community. She is a critical thinker and is willing to break problems down to look at the smallest details in order to find a solution.

Dee is an incredibly dedicated community member and makes a sincere effort to show up to every meaningful dialogue that the community holds. Her experience in finance and entrepreneurialism is extensive through her business experience, and her creativity is evident in her proposals to improve our community.

Dee has worked hard to identify specific policies that will work for our community of Asheville. Dee will create living-wage jobs here in Asheville by revising the city’s procurement process to encourage city staff to seek out and contract with more Asheville-based companies.

Dee will ask hotels and developers to pay their fair share by revising the hotel tax code and ensuring that developers create permanently affordable housing in sufficient quantity moving forward.

Dee will keep rents affordable with a freeze on property taxes, as homeowners often pass those tax increases on to their tenants.

Asheville is a beautiful, unique town. But it is becoming an area marked by an unsustainable tourism economy and an affordable housing crisis. Increased tourism will not bail us out. Only improving the way we support locals and local businesses will help.

Dee Williams, an Asheville native, understands this and is ready to change Asheville for the better.

I encourage voters to consider Dee Williams when you are choosing your City Council candidates.

Dee shows up, puts in the time and does the work. She will get the results that our city needs right now.

— Jesse Michel

Asheville