Letter: Wisler and Roney stay true to roots

Gwen Wisler and Kim Roney both got their starts in grassroots activism. Both have stayed true to their roots. Gwen and Kim will both get my vote in the Asheville City Council election.

Gwen has volunteered with groups advocating for better biking and walking infrastructure, better transit services and more equitable food policies to address hunger and food deserts. She is now vice mayor of Asheville and has voted to advance these core causes. And Gwen continues to volunteer in after-school programs at Asheville Middle School in the IRL (In Real Life) program.

Kim may be best-known for co-founding a local, independent radio station and for her service on Asheville’s Multimodal Transportation Commission and Transit Committee. Kim does not own a car by choice and relies on the bus and her bicycle to get around. During her service on her committee, she introduced the idea for a fare-free bus system as a way to reduce the burden of transportation costs.

I will be voting for Gwen and Kim so that we can put their experience, commitment and new ideas together on Asheville City Council.

— Claire H. Shaw

Asheville