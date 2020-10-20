Letter: Wondering about Cawthorn

Now that we know that Madison Cawthorn was rejected by the Naval Academy in spite of his nomination to that institution by former Congressman Mark Meadows and before his tragic accident occurred, one must wonder what he thinks now about his erstwhile commander in chief calling [the war dead losers and suckers] ….

Republicans are so weird. Why would young Mr. Cawthorn proudly display photos of himself at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest? … My father, an American, lied about his age to join the Navy in World War II. He was antifa. Like, you know, he thought that Hitler, fascism, concentration camps and mass genocide were objectionable. That fighting them was worth telling a lie in order to so.

What is wrong with Madison Cawthorn that he would display himself in the way that he has? …

— Michele Mathison

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Cawthorn’s campaign for a response to the letter writer’s points but received none. In response to a previous Xpress letter, Cawthorn spokesman John Hart wrote: “The notion that he would celebrate a regime that would have had him — a man in a wheelchair — exterminated is absurd.”