Letter: Wondering about Cawthorn

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Now that we know that Madison Cawthorn was rejected by the Naval Academy in spite of his nomination to that institution by former Congressman Mark Meadows and before his tragic accident occurred, one must wonder what he thinks now about his erstwhile commander in chief calling [the war dead losers and suckers] ….

Republicans are so weird. Why would young Mr. Cawthorn proudly display photos of himself at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest? … My father, an American, lied about his age to join the Navy in World War II. He was antifa. Like, you know, he thought that Hitler, fascism, concentration camps and mass genocide were objectionable. That fighting them was worth telling a lie in order to so.

What is wrong with Madison Cawthorn that he would display himself in the way that he has? …

— Michele Mathison
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Cawthorn’s campaign for a response to the letter writer’s points but received none. In response to a previous Xpress letter, Cawthorn spokesman John Hart wrote: “The notion that he would celebrate a regime that would have had him — a man in a wheelchair — exterminated is absurd.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Wondering about Cawthorn

  1. Jon King

    We’ll continue to wonder about him for at least the next 2 years.
    All the polling I’ve seen has him in the lead over Davis.

  2. luther blissett

    John Hart needs a new script. Maybe he’s working part-time full-time?

    In the meantime, a number of alumni of Patrick Henry College signed an open letter in opposition to Cawthorn, reinforcing previous accounts of predatory behavior and adding a few more unsavory details of his very short time at PHC. To reiterate, this is a tiny private conservative Christian institution (c. 300 students, so less than half the size of Warren Wilson):

    https://twitter.com/NonNumberChar/status/1317866219689660417

    The response from Cawthorn’s campaign? “Lots of PHC alums support him. No, we can’t tell you who they are.”

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.