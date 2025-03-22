Letter: Worried about DOGE tinkering with Social Security

[Regarding “Speaking Out: Concerns About the Trump Administration Overwhelm Chuck Edwards’ Office Hours,” March 5, Xpress:]

No. 1: I don’t want some kid perusing the Social Security records. The system is programmed in COBOL, and I think the system is at risk for accidental erasure or inappropriate changes.

No. 2: I am concerned that these DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) people might accuse people of getting the wrong amount of Social Security checks. What if they accidentally erased the work histories? I actually downloaded my work history from the Social Security site and saved a copy because I don’t trust these DOGEs.

No. 3: I’m sure part of my personal information is already out there on the internet, but if they divulged my date of birth or Social Security number, then that would be devastating.

No. 4: I totally trust the people at my local Social Security office. I called them the other day to change my federal withholding, and they were able to do that over the phone. I had to wait about 10 minutes for a live person, but if they cut the staff too much, then wait times could escalate. This is especially burdensome for the elderly.

No. 5: Calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme was rude and uncalled for. I paid into the system for the 50 years that I worked, and it was mandatory. The government demanded the deductions from my paychecks, and they darned well better pay me.

— Alvena Ferreira
Arden

