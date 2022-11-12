Letter: Write city leaders about Merrimon Avenue disaster 

Now that we are experiencing the effects of the changes to Merrimon Avenue and see that it is not working (nor should ever have been approved), let’s write to the people elected to do what is right for us to try to get this fixed.

Many folks having to contend with this terrible, wrongful decision write daily about their experiences of trying to travel Merrimon or access it from any side street or business on Nextdoor Beaverdam. I think the letters are better directed to our city leaders.

Take what’s left of the money to stop this endeavor now and use the funds to repaint the lines on Merrimon to their former, workable configuration.

Instead of creating this disaster, sidewalks could have been provided in the areas where they are so desperately needed.

— Patricia Wald

Asheville