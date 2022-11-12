Letter: Write city leaders about Merrimon Avenue disaster 

Now that we are experiencing the effects of the changes to Merrimon Avenue and see that it is not working (nor should ever have been approved), let’s write to the people elected to do what is right for us to try to get this fixed.
Many folks having to contend with this terrible, wrongful decision write daily about their experiences of trying to travel Merrimon or access it from any side street or business on Nextdoor Beaverdam. I think the letters are better directed to our city leaders.
Take what’s left of the money to stop this endeavor now and use the funds to repaint the lines on Merrimon to their former, workable configuration.
Instead of creating this disaster, sidewalks could have been provided in the areas where they are so desperately needed.
— Patricia Wald
Asheville
Keystone Kouncil Kops—-why bother writing them? They kowtow to the 1-2% who use a bike. Absurd to make thousands of people worse off to accomodate a handful of bike zealots.
This is a tempest in a teapot. I drive Merrimon between downtown and Beaver Lake frequently, and at all different hours. On average, I would say the road calming (and this is while construction is still going on) has added two minutes to my commute, and even that is usually only during higher traffic periods. The occasional (always brief) backup I’ve seen has been due to construction, or a brief stall at a light (traffic lights can always be retimed once construction is complete and new traffic norms are established).
I can imagine that some who live on Beaverdam, who are turning on to Merrimon, have experienced slightly longer waits, but that intersection has long been somewhat problematic as more development has occurred, and that is regardless of Merrimon’s configuration. I also much prefer turning left from an actual turning lane, rather than constantly having to check my rearview mirror, hoping that through traffic doesn’t rear end me, or turn into a car in the right lane as they attempt to weave around me without having to slow down.
People expecting to continue to drive at 40 to 50 mph, going straight through the heart of one of the busiest commercial corridors in town, have unreasonable expectations. Wait until the work is completed and people adjust to the new norms; be content to proceed maybe just a little slower and more safely; and things will be fine. At a minimum, branding the changes a “disaster” at this stage is just silly.