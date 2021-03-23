Letter: Xpress cover sends terrible message

Your recent cover regarding a reluctance by many to get a COVID vaccine sends such a terrible message [“No Thanks: Why Some Local Health Workers Don’t Want the COVID-19 Vaccine,” March 3, Xpress].

Even though there is a legitimate story here that needs to be told, this visual is irresponsible, exploitative and shameful. I hope your editorial board is meeting over this one and that a community statement/apology is forthcoming.

— David Voyles

Swannanoa

Editor’s note: We appreciate the feedback on our March 3 cover. Please see the letter “Shocked by Xpress Vaccine Cover” for a fuller response.