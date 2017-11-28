Letter: Xpress should change giveaway rules

Recently, Mountain Xpress has started a new method of entering its prize giveaways. This is called protected giveaways. In the past, all the fantastic prizes that Mountain Xpress and various generous area businesses offered were open to entering the contest online by commenting on the specific prize.

Now, a majority of the prizes require that the contestant obtain a hard copy of Mountain Xpress and then use a code found in the paper to enter the contest. I wish Mountain Xpress had not changed its contest policy because I believe it discriminates against disabled readers, elderly readers and those without personal transportation.

I have won Mountain Xpress contests twice now before the new entry method took effect, and I entered once while out of town but was going to be back to enjoy the prize. I can’t do that anymore. Also, now I have to walk about 1 mile round trip to pick up a hard copy, which I will not do because I always read your paper online, and while I love your contests, walking a mile at 65 just to enter a contest is something I won’t do, and I am sure other older people won’t either.

Please drop the protected entry method and go back to the old one. I would also add that not having protected giveaways promotes the donor’s event or prize to many more people, since now I do not even pay attention to your giveaways because most are protected, and I think I may not be alone in this.

— John Penley

Asheville

Editor’s response: Mountain Xpress strives to keep this newspaper free and accessible for all with convenient distribution points in Asheville and Western North Carolina. Since it is the hard copy version of this paper that supports the content our readers count on us to produce week after week, it is the readers of our print version that we want to reward with great prizes and fun opportunities. The easiest and best way to enter our free giveaways is to pick up a copy of the paper and find the code to access the giveaway page. However, for people who are unable to get the paper version, there is a complete digital PDF version of Xpress available each week online in our newspaper archive at avl.mx/4at. If you have trouble accessing it, please call 828-251-1333.