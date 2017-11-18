Letter: Yay, more beer

In the Carolina Beer Guy’s article about the expansion of the French Broad Brewery [“French Broad River Brewery Looks to the Future,” Oct. 18, Xpress], he neglected to mention that it comes at the cost of losing a valuable community space.

The brewery’s expansion has forced the closure of the Toy Boat Community Arts Space, via a nonrenewal of the lease, a not-so-smooth move many of us recognize as the unofficial “Asheville eviction.” Toy Boat has been home not only to arts and theater, but also countless other community events like meetings, classes and fundraisers, often at no charge.

A brewery expansion is a poor substitute. We don’t need more beer or breweries. We need more space for people to have real, multifaceted lives beyond the Disney-fied dystopian construct that Asheville has become at a cost to all else.

— Milo Marlow

Marshall

Editor’s note: An article on the loss of Toy Boat’s space, “Toy Boat Seeks a New Harbor” appears in the Nov. 8 Xpress and online at avl.mx/4ax .