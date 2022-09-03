Letter: Yes on bond referendums

I encourage everyone to support the land conservation and housing bond referendums [“Bonds on the Ballot: $70M for Land Conservation, Affordable Housing Up to Buncombe Voters,” Aug. 17, Xpress].

I thought Asheville Parks & Recreation did a good job with its last bond money. Look at the parks in Montford to see how heavily they are used and appreciated.

We do have to stay vigilant as the money is distributed. I’m still perplexed by whatever happened at A-B Tech during Wandagate.

— Susan Roderick

Asheville