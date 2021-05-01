Letter: Yes to removing the Vance Monument

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

There are a lot of people who have voiced their opinion about the removal of the Vance Monument. It is good to see an engaged community.

Many have stated their opinion that the monument should be repurposed. Indeed, that was one of the possibilities entertained by both the Vance Monument Task Force and Asheville City Council. However, both by wide margins (11-1 and 6-1) agreed that its removal was the best solution.

Yes, it is costly to make that decision, but if we ask why and really listen to the reasons for that decision by both groups, it should be clear that a lot of thought was put into it. Not everything can be measured by money. There are other costs that need to be factored in, particularly for those in our community who see the monument, whether named for a historical figure or having a different name, as one that would remain hurtful and even traumatic if it continues to stand.

For those who disagree, you have every right to do so. We are lucky in this country to be able to have the right to do so, but please don’t ridicule others who don’t hold your opinion, especially our elected City Council and members of the Vance Monument Task Force. They took their responsibilities seriously. We should appreciate their service to our community and to make a difficult decision.

— Ron Katz
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.