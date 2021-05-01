Letter: Yes to removing the Vance Monument

There are a lot of people who have voiced their opinion about the removal of the Vance Monument. It is good to see an engaged community.

Many have stated their opinion that the monument should be repurposed. Indeed, that was one of the possibilities entertained by both the Vance Monument Task Force and Asheville City Council. However, both by wide margins (11-1 and 6-1) agreed that its removal was the best solution.

Yes, it is costly to make that decision, but if we ask why and really listen to the reasons for that decision by both groups, it should be clear that a lot of thought was put into it. Not everything can be measured by money. There are other costs that need to be factored in, particularly for those in our community who see the monument, whether named for a historical figure or having a different name, as one that would remain hurtful and even traumatic if it continues to stand.

For those who disagree, you have every right to do so. We are lucky in this country to be able to have the right to do so, but please don’t ridicule others who don’t hold your opinion, especially our elected City Council and members of the Vance Monument Task Force. They took their responsibilities seriously. We should appreciate their service to our community and to make a difficult decision.

— Ron Katz

Asheville