Letter: Young people can’t afford Asheville

Asheville’s housing is completely unaffordable to those who wish to start a life here, with starting rent prices with utilities effectively starting at $1,200 within the metro area, and with median individual wages at roughly $30,000, it is simply impossible for young people to feasibly consider staying in Asheville as independent individuals.

The simple solution to this issue of housing prices would be to build new houses. Every person knows price equals supply and demand, so if there is high demand, such as in Asheville, to create affordable housing, there has to be an increase in supply.

It’s infuriating to see so many people complain about lack of affordable housing and then in the same conversation oppose new developments. We simply cannot have both. I’ve lived in Asheville for three years as a young person (in my 20s), and unless things change soon, I’ll leave this beautiful town soon for greener pastures, leaving this place to the retirees and snowbirds who can afford it.

— Jeremiah Blake

Asheville