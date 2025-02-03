Letter: Zipper merging can ease backups

Traffic is brutal in our much-loved, Helene-ravaged mountains. We have a lot of roadwork happening, thankfully. Along with the repairs come road blockages.

So here is a much-needed reminder on merging. How it works:

1. When you see a “lane closed ahead” sign, stay in your current lane.

2. Drivers should continue to use both lanes until you reach the merge point.

3. Take turns moving into the open lane.

4. Resume full speed once you’re in the open lane.

The benefits of zipper merging include:

• Reduces the length of traffic backups.

• Reduces the difference in speed between lanes.

• Reduces congestion at interchanges.

• Creates a sense of fairness and equity and is safer than merging early.

— Catherine Murphy

Asheville