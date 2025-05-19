Letter: Cut bills with clean energy upgrades

If your energy bill has ever made you take a deep breath before opening it, you’re not alone. Thousands of Asheville and Buncombe County families spend 20% of their income just on heating and cooling systems due to outdated energy systems and gas appliances that drive up monthly costs. Kids are most vulnerable to the respiratory risks of indoor air pollution.

But what if you were told that there’s a way to lower your bills, make your home safer and help combat climate change — all at once?

The solution is Electrify Asheville-Buncombe (Electrify ABC) — a local educational program designed to help residents of Buncombe County switch to clean and efficient electric heat. Households using heat pumps can save up to $1,500 annually on their energy bills compared with those using regular heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These systems are safer, cleaner and more cost-effective, improving both comfort and indoor air quality.

I understand that most people are hesitant, thinking the process is complicated or too expensive. But this program is specifically designed with you in mind. Through the Home Navigator program, all residents can get a free consultation with an expert on how to make the switch without prohibitive upfront costs. The program also provides various educational resources for both homeowners and contractors, as well as multiple discounts and other financial options.

To maximize Electrify ABC’s impact on the community, broader outreach and increased funding are crucial. Expanding access means more families can benefit from cleaner, healthier and more affordable energy solutions. Now is the time to act.

Clean energy isn’t just about saving the environment; it’s about your health and your wallet. Share information about the new program with friends and neighbors and help spread the word about all the resources available for free. With local leadership and public support, Electrify ABC can help transform energy use across the county, setting an example for the rest of the state.

Let’s work together to create a new reality where clean energy is accessible for every home in Asheville and Buncombe County!

— Elizaveta Konopeshko

UNC Chapel Hill

Class of 2028

Chapel Hill