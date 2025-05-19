HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

Letter: Cut bills with clean energy upgrades

If your energy bill has ever made you take a deep breath before opening it, you’re not alone. Thousands of Asheville and Buncombe County families spend 20% of their income just on heating and cooling systems due to outdated energy systems and gas appliances that drive up monthly costs. Kids are most vulnerable to the respiratory risks of indoor air pollution.

But what if you were told that there’s a way to lower your bills, make your home safer and help combat climate change — all at once?

The solution is Electrify Asheville-Buncombe (Electrify ABC) — a local educational program designed to help residents of Buncombe County switch to clean and efficient electric heat. Households using heat pumps can save up to $1,500 annually on their energy bills compared with those using regular heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These systems are safer, cleaner and more cost-effective, improving both comfort and indoor air quality.

I understand that most people are hesitant, thinking the process is complicated or too expensive. But this program is specifically designed with you in mind. Through the Home Navigator program, all residents can get a free consultation with an expert on how to make the switch without prohibitive upfront costs. The program also provides various educational resources for both homeowners and contractors, as well as multiple discounts and other financial options.

To maximize Electrify ABC’s impact on the community, broader outreach and increased funding are crucial. Expanding access means more families can benefit from cleaner, healthier and more affordable energy solutions. Now is the time to act.

Clean energy isn’t just about saving the environment; it’s about your health and your wallet. Share information about the new program with friends and neighbors and help spread the word about all the resources available for free. With local leadership and public support, Electrify ABC can help transform energy use across the county, setting an example for the rest of the state.

Let’s work together to create a new reality where clean energy is accessible for every home in Asheville and Buncombe County!

— Elizaveta Konopeshko
UNC Chapel Hill
Class of 2028
Chapel Hill

521 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters

Twitter

View all posts by Letters

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

1 thought on “Letter: Cut bills with clean energy upgrades”

  1. The assertion that thousands of Asheville and Buncombe families spend 20% of their income on heating and cooling doesn’t pass the smell test.

    Without a credible source, this is just nonsense.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login