Disgruntled dog walker

Every time you let your dog run around loose, you put our dogs and myself in danger. Just because you might be some freewheeling, kombucha-drinking, yoga-doin' hippy, that doesn't mean that our dogs are. They are animals; they like to growl, bite, scratch and kill. Not much different from us when we are provoked. Please keep your dog on a leash … or heaven forbid, a chain (gasp, hissssss, boooo!).

— Patty Dowdy

Asheville