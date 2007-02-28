Humor with that?

When I read Nina Smith’s letter [“Fries With That?”, Feb. 14] about going out and buying a burger if Stewart David wrote another letter about going vegetarian, I laughed my ass off! What a funny piece of writing! I, too—seeing Stewart or Terri [David]‘s name at the end of a letter—have been known to groan, turn the page, and declare, “Enough, already!” And I bet I’ve seen a couple hundred more letters than Nina has.

After I laughed my ass off, I sautéed it in a little garlic butter and served it over saffron rice.

Stewart, look through your discard pile where you put your meat consumption and see if you might have dropped your sense of humor there by mistake.