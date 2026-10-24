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Letter: Ager will step up for us in Congress

In baseball, the rule is three strikes and you’re out. For the last 14 years, Republicans in servitude to Donald Trump and their own shameful personal interests have represented our 11th Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Strike 1: Mark Meadows. Strike 2: Madison Cawthorn. Strike 3: Chuck Edwards.

Jennifer Balkcom, running as a Republican, wants to join this same underperforming club. Voters in our 11th Congressional District have seen enough of this team of losers. It’s time for eligible voters to change uniforms and get out of the 14-year rut by sending Democrat Jamie Ager to the plate.

Jamie has a much greater chance of being on the ball and therefore getting some genuine hits rather than strikes for “we the people” in the 11th Congressional District. He understands and respects the rules of the game and will use his skill set to represent us with integrity.

— Richard Boyum
Candler

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