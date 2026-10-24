Letter: Bonds would help families access outdoors

My grandparents had a farm I loved to visit. They were simple folks with no running water. As a boy, I helped harvest burley tobacco, roamed the woods and, in my suburban neighborhood, I explored the creek in our yard. Those early experiences, rooted in family and the outdoors, connected a love of nature with family for me.

Not many young people now have relatives on a farm or outdoor places where they live. My family had a small house in the suburbs. In Buncombe County today, many families struggle to afford a place to live and often have no access to natural spaces as I did.

I tell you this because I support two bonds on the ballot in Buncombe County in November. One provides resources to preserve family farms and scenic landscapes, along with maintaining and building parks, greenways and trails near populated areas. Families will have access to outdoor areas they can share and enjoy.

The other bond will help create more affordable housing for families struggling to make ends meet. At this point, there is an overabundance of more expensive rental property, while the vacancy rate of affordable housing is less than 1%. The cost to each Buncombe County resident for this bond will be about $25 per year.

Our kids should have access to outdoor places where they live. I run the Adventure Kids Club, which works to get kids with limited access out into the outdoors. When one of them asks me, “Could I come back here with my family?” I know they feel it’s a place they belong and love.

Please support these bonds coming up on the November ballot in Buncombe County. Let’s take care of our beautiful natural world in Western North Carolina and make sure we all have access to it!

— Ed Maggart

Asheville