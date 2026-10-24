HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue
Area Guides

Letter: Bonds would help families access outdoors

My grandparents had a farm I loved to visit. They were simple folks with no running water. As a boy, I helped harvest burley tobacco, roamed the woods and, in my suburban neighborhood, I explored the creek in our yard. Those early experiences, rooted in family and the outdoors, connected a love of nature with family for me.

Not many young people now have relatives on a farm or outdoor places where they live. My family had a small house in the suburbs. In Buncombe County today, many families struggle to afford a place to live and often have no access to natural spaces as I did.

I tell you this because I support two bonds on the ballot in Buncombe County in November. One provides resources to preserve family farms and scenic landscapes, along with maintaining and building parks, greenways and trails near populated areas. Families will have access to outdoor areas they can share and enjoy.

The other bond will help create more affordable housing for families struggling to make ends meet. At this point, there is an overabundance of more expensive rental property, while the vacancy rate of affordable housing is less than 1%. The cost to each Buncombe County resident for this bond will be about $25 per year.

Our kids should have access to outdoor places where they live. I run the Adventure Kids Club, which works to get kids with limited access out into the outdoors. When one of them asks me, “Could I come back here with my family?” I know they feel it’s a place they belong and love.

Please support these bonds coming up on the November ballot in Buncombe County. Let’s take care of our beautiful natural world in Western North Carolina and make sure we all have access to it!

— Ed Maggart
Asheville

98 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters

View all posts by Letters

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

You may also like

logo-round-purple

User Login