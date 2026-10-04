Letter: Certificate of need process is broken

[Regarding “92 New Hospital Beds Up for Grabs Amid Anger at HCA, Distrust of State Regulators,” Aug. 20, Asheville Watchdog:]

I was fortunate to work for over 35 years within the healthcare system, which for me included responsibilities in almost every aspect of the U.S. business of healthcare — including orthopedic rehabilitation, acute hospital environments and specialty long-term care. My roles varied widely. I share this because I touched the financials of hospitals, doctors and even reviewed qualitative bids for services.

To the question of certificates of need (CON): It is a very broken process, and I say this with utmost respect to all involved. Since the introduction of cost-cutting measures such as Medicare changing its payment system decades ago and utilization management guidelines from payer sources, inpatient stays are fewer and fewer. And in general, this is a really good thing for all of us. People not in hospital beds are typically — not always — better to move on to the next level of care. So, typically here and nationally, we don’t need more acute hospital beds.

Didn’t we, as a nation, over the last 15 years close a lot of struggling, small, community-based hospitals that were strategically placed when built? Something to think about.

So, do we really “need” more inpatient hospitals? Hospitals are incredibly expensive to build. No bad comment on UNC Health — fine institution — but 92 beds at $747 million is about $8 million a bed. Wow. Plus, this new build will affect how much the Medicare and Medicaid rates will be for them — likely in their favor as a new facility. We who have worked in these environments would kill for that money to take care of the unmet medical needs of our community today, every day.

The CON process, I believe, is supposed to have nothing to do with HCA fatigue or the anger Asheville has at HCA Mission. I am not sure this is supposed to be a popularity contest. And no, I am not naive.

I want these presentations to address the unfortunate part of our healthcare needs, including:

• What hospital will have state-of-the-art crisis stabilization systems (CSUs) that other communities have implemented? We have a need to triage very complex care, like substance abuse, mental illness and chronic elder care, etc. These are very real and mostly unfunded problems occurring every single day. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) can talk about this in great detail.

• What are our rates of the revolving door for folks who present to the ER? A very old yet still pertinent question for Asheville at this present population.

I think that when it costs so much just to get an MRI or lab work or a minor surgery, all of us should think hard about what a CON process means and the costs. All of us, with and without insurance or the means, must foot the bill ultimately.

I would need to hear a lot more about the very specific plans for these beds, the unmet needs of our community and reason to justify millions for one hospital bed before I would choose more hospital stays.

— Vikki Dibble

Asheville