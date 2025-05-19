Now is the time to cut the police, including cost share, but keep any free Army surplus equipment. There might be a few distant, ultraviolet city police forces with the urban values, loyalty and preparation to hinder federal criminality, Montreal perhaps; but no such force is nearby.
We can, however, keep federal surplus equipment that some local peaceniks propose returning for use by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or Ukraine. I hope such equipment can in some way be used for fire or rescue purposes and then for parts as repayment for historic use of firetrucks against protesters, instead of the far more violent likely use of any equipment refused.
However, this is budget season, and money is totally miscible and can be used by mayors to replace federal cuts to other services and constitutes physical action by blue communities far beyond the symbolism of local rallies and rhetoric.
Blue mayors and sheriffs can also use Trumpian civil service cuts to lay off disloyal cops now, even if we end up hiring loyal cops later, only after gaining full democratic control of police hiring fully consistent with urban values.
— Alan Ditmore
Leicester
2 thoughts on “Letter: Cut police but keep surplus equipment”
What in the world is the author of this letter talking about? This is a maze of half-formed ideas, obscure connections, and convoluted logic that’s harder to follow than a cat on a laser pointer. It reads like someone tried to combine a political manifesto, a budget proposal, and a fever dream into a single, barely coherent rant.
First, they want to cut police funding but somehow keep “free” military surplus gear, as if armored vehicles and riot shields come with a buy-one-get-one-free offer. Then they jump to the idea that surplus equipment should be repurposed for firefighting – as if a mine-resistant vehicle can just swap out its turret for a fire hose.
From there, the letter careens into a murky territory of “disloyal cops” and laying off officers based on political alignment, like we’re picking teams for some ideological dodgeball match. It’s a jumble of ideas that only make sense if you squint really hard while spinning in circles.
Honestly, it’s like the author poured a pot of political alphabet soup onto the page and called it a letter. I’m not sure what their endgame is, but they might need a fresh cup of coffee and a red pen before attempting round two.
Mumbo jumbo on first read. Ran it thru the google translator and it also came back with nada.