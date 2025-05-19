Now is the time to cut the police, including cost share, but keep any free Army surplus equipment. There might be a few distant, ultraviolet city police forces with the urban values, loyalty and preparation to hinder federal criminality, Montreal perhaps; but no such force is nearby.

We can, however, keep federal surplus equipment that some local peaceniks propose returning for use by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or Ukraine. I hope such equipment can in some way be used for fire or rescue purposes and then for parts as repayment for historic use of firetrucks against protesters, instead of the far more violent likely use of any equipment refused.

However, this is budget season, and money is totally miscible and can be used by mayors to replace federal cuts to other services and constitutes physical action by blue communities far beyond the symbolism of local rallies and rhetoric.

Blue mayors and sheriffs can also use Trumpian civil service cuts to lay off disloyal cops now, even if we end up hiring loyal cops later, only after gaining full democratic control of police hiring fully consistent with urban values.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester