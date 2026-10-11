[Regarding “Asheville City Council Ends Surveillance Contract, but Some Remain Skeptical,” Aug. 26, Xpress:]
Flock cameras are a useful tool for public safety. But as with any tool, it can be misused and harmful. As long as education, oversight and common sense (which is not that common these days) is applied in the use of these cameras, I do not object to their use.
— Steve Vidal
Fairview
1 thought on “Letter: Flock cameras can aid public safety if used properly”
Flock cameras are part of the mass surveillance state that the Rump along with his tech oligarchs and their plague of AI data centers ( to store those millions of Flock camera license plate photos they take each day btw) are so anxious to put the finishing touches on. For that reason alone we must be against the proliferation of Flock cameras along our roadways.