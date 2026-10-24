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Letter: Important tips for WNC voters

The League of Women Voters Asheville-Buncombe County would like to remind voters of important details for voting in the 2026 midterms.

First, our VOTE411 site [avl.mx/dd3] is your one stop for all you need to know about voting — you can check your registration, where to vote, when to vote and get candidate information. We make every effort to contact all candidates and urge them to respond to our questions. Sadly, we do not always get a good response rate.

If you are registered to vote, we encourage you to check your registration now, while there is still time to correct any errors. If you are labeled as inactive, do not worry — that means you have not voted recently; you can and should vote this time!

Oct. 20 is the last time you can request an absentee-by-mail ballot from the N.C. State Board of Elections [avl.mx/frt]. Absentee ballots can be turned in at any early voting site or your local county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Be sure to follow all of the instructions!

Early voting is from Oct. 15-31. Each county establishes its own locations and schedule; you can vote at any early voting site. On Nov. 3, you must vote at your assigned precinct. For both, if you are in line at the close of voting, you must be allowed to vote.

Remember, your vote is your voice. We can all help Western North Carolina have a record turnout this year.

— Suzanne Fisher
President
League of Women Voters Asheville-Buncombe County
Black Mountain

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