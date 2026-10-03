Letter: Invest in Buncombe via bonds

While the beauty of this county inspires me and quiet hikes in our hills replenish me, it is the people weaving the fabric of community that make Buncombe more than a postcard picture. Buncombe’s people make this place home and make this place hum.

Humming with the power to support each other as we recover from Helene. Humming with the creativity of our arts, cuisine and music. Humming with entrepreneurial and educational spirit. So many stories, so many backgrounds, one county we share.

This November, we have another opportunity to invest in this special place so that current and future generations can call it home and keep it humming. Voting “yes” on the bonds campaign extends the great planning and implementation to protect our land and grow our affordable housing. I supported the first bond campaign, and I’ve been impressed by the results and accountability — 900 new affordable homes supported; more than 343 acres of new parks in progress; and 2,000 acres conserved or in process.

I want to keep up that momentum. Balancing both our need for affordable housing and protecting our natural beauty requires investment and leadership. Bonds alone can’t solve all the issues. But without them, we lose ground, and we lose neighbors. Bonds leverage a network of stakeholders to play their part in expanding affordable housing and preserving farms, watersheds and open space. It is a multiplier effect with visible and life-changing outcomes.

Join me in making this election one that we all win — vote “yes” on the bonds.

— Greg Borom

Asheville