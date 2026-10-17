Letter: Kelly and Shetley will defend ACS classrooms

Asheville City Schools (ACS) faces an existential crisis. Our district is losing market share to public charters, private schools and homeschooling — not from a shortage of children, but due to declining faith in district leadership.

The kids are still here. National Center for Education Statistics data shows Buncombe County’s school-age population has stayed flat at roughly 39,000 students over the past decade. However, while ACS enrollment dropped over 10%, alternatives grew dramatically. According to the state’s Division of Non-Public Education, local private-school enrollment in Buncombe County now exceeds the entire ACS student body. Combined with charter and homeschool growth, public education is losing ground from kindergarten onward.

Because funding follows students, departures worsen structural deficits. Yet district leadership responded with self-defeating austerity: closing Asheville Primary School, shutting down Montford North Star Academy and slashing our orchestra. Top-down closures do not create growth; they drive families away. Without rebuilding trust and actively competing for enrollment, our venerated and thriving district, ACS, will wither away.

Reversing this trend requires leaders who defend our classrooms rather than manage their decline. That is why I am supporting Liza Kelly and Daniel Shetley for the Asheville City Board of Education.

Kelly opposed closing Asheville Primary and has spent her first term courageously defending public programming. Shetley, a public school parent and Asheville native, fought the closure of Montford North Star, defended the arts and rightly advocates trimming central office bureaucracy before touching student-facing funds.

Both leaders understand ACS cannot survive on austerity and broken promises. We must elect board members who will restore trust, champion educators and give families a reason to stay.

Vote to save Asheville City Schools. Vote for Daniel and Liza for Asheville City Board of Education.

— Brooke Heaton

ACS father and Isaac Dickson Elementary School PTO member

Asheville

Editor’s note: Heaton reports serving as a volunteer for both Kelly’s and Shetley’s campaigns.