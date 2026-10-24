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Letter: Manheimer advocates for greater equity and inclusion

I am writing in support of Esther Manheimer for mayor, especially in regard to her work for greater equity and inclusion.

Esther is a steadfast advocate for marriage equality, boldly flying the rainbow flag on City Hall before it was legal to do so. Remember the infamous “bathroom bill”? Having served as an attorney with the N.C. legislature prior to her return home, Esther used her knowledge of the legislative process and relationships to work for the law’s downfall.

Following the murder of George Floyd, the Council, led by Esther, was the second city in the U.S. to establish a reparations commission. Esther used her relationships to co-found the national organization Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity (MORE). While the current state and federal government have subverted these progressive policies, this time is but a pause. Esther is the one to use her understanding of the law and her relationships on the local, state and federal levels to push forward when we are finally done with this backward-running federal and state government.

Esther has been a forceful advocate for equity and inclusion — from access and mobility to transportation, affordability and the vulnerability of the immigrant community. We need Esther’s strategic and effective leadership on the local, state and federal levels to garner the support of the City of Asheville staff, Council members and local residents toward a better Asheville.

Asheville is a national magnet and a national target that attracts both good and bad notice — especially after Helene. Esther has the skills, sense of duty and compassion to engage with a wide diversity of personalities and points of view to get things done.

— Deborah Miles
Asheville

Editor’s note: Miles reports contributing to and volunteering for Manheimer’s campaign.

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