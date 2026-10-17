Letter: Manheimer bests Roney on collaboration and results

Asheville voters soon will choose our next mayor with second-term Council member Kim Roney seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Esther Manheimer, who is seeking a fourth term.

The office of mayor, although technically just one of seven votes, involves much more. The mayor presides over Council meetings, represents the city to other political jurisdictions and is the public face of Asheville in the media and elsewhere. Above all, the mayor provides leadership to address the policy needs of the city.

Given the many challenges facing our city, it is fair to ask which candidate is better prepared. One way to gauge future success is to consider past performance. Two issues that regularly come before City Council are affordable housing and public transit, both critical needs in our community.

In her first term as mayor, Manheimer recognized that the 1950s-era Lee Walker Heights public housing complex needed replacement. Plagued by crime and in deteriorating condition, she challenged the relevant stakeholders to undertake this vital work. Her sustained leadership resulted in the opening of the 212-unit Maple Crest Apartments in 2021 at the old Matthews Ford site off Biltmore Avenue.

In her six years on City Council, Roney has made support and expansion of the transit system her signature issue. When she first ran, she advocated a fare-free system, an ambitious goal not yet accomplished. Meanwhile, current ridership has fallen significantly below 2018 levels. If this is success on her primary issue, what can voters expect on the other major issues facing our community?

The crux of the matter is that challenging policy goals requires an ability to work across political lines, a role that seems unnatural to Roney. For mayor, a position that requires the ability to collaborate — across the broad spectrum of our community — Manheimer has proven skilled, while Roney seems immune to the art of bridge-building.

Finally, as another measure of future success, consider Manheimer’s post-Helene leadership with local, state and federal officials and the media. She continues to provide tenacious advocacy to ensure we receive the resources needed to rebuild. Additionally, she has raised Asheville’s profile in such a way that we have become a symbol of a resilient community battling back from deep adversity. That’s the kind of leadership Asheville will continue to need into the future.

— Chris Pelly

Asheville

Editor’s note: Pelly notes that he served on Asheville City Council 2011-15.