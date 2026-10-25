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Letter: Manheimer finds solutions for Asheville

Asheville is amid challenge and recovery as an outcome of Helene, growth and change. We need experienced, collaborative, thoughtful and committed leadership to bring us together, repair our infrastructure, improve community health and safety, and restore our environment.

Mayor Esther Manheimer is the right leader for this moment, bringing strength, grace under fire and an openness to others’ perspectives. She has long prioritized our river, the environment and positive economic growth.

Over my 14 years working alongside her on city commissions and as a federal employee, I have seen Manheimer’s hands-on leadership firsthand. In 2012, then vice mayor, Manheimer met here with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Transportation officials to explore federal programs for the River Arts District collaboration that helped secure $14 million-plus in grants and technical assistance for transportation, environmental and community projects.

Her commitment remains strong: She engaged deeply with the Stormwater Task Force on climate and infrastructure impacts during Earth Day 2022 and actively backed the outcomes of the Asheville Area Riverfront Commission’s River Summit that August 2022.

Manheimer seeks solutions rather than creating conflict and chaos. She has always been accessible and focused on making Asheville a great place to live and work. Post-Helene, Manheimer met with state and national leaders of both parties, representing our challenges and needs very effectively because of her strength, experience and knowledge. That’s how Asheville has already received $225 million-plus in Helene recovery funds and commitments for another $700 million for the region.

We are at a crucial juncture in Asheville. We can move toward divisiveness and hinder progress on better jobs, affordable housing and community safety. Or, with Manheimer’s leadership and City Council’s support, Asheville can be better off in five years than we are today. Let’s work together and let’s reelect Mayor Manheimer.

— Anne E. Keller
Asheville

Editor’s note: Keller reports plans to volunteer for Manheimer at the polls.

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