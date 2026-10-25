Letter: Manheimer will continue to fight for Asheville

I am a retired attorney who practiced here for over 40 years. I have known Esther Manheimer since she was a teenager. I’ve watched her develop into an effective and successful attorney and public servant whose legal and leadership skills and expertise have helped resolve three critical issues for the City of Asheville.

In 2013, the N.C. legislature tried to strip control of our water system from the City of Asheville. Esther’s expertise, from her years serving as an attorney to the General Assembly in Raleigh, played an essential role in the N.C. Supreme Court’s overturning that piece of legislation. Esther fights for our water.

In 2022, Esther worked with Asheville, Brevard, and Buncombe and Madison counties to sue HCA over claims of increasing monopolization of health care in Western North Carolina. The lawsuit resulted in a fund created for low-income patients. She continues to work with the legislature and the attorney general to improve what remains of Mission Hospital. Esther fights for our health care.

Since Helene, Esther has used her unique skill set of effective leadership with both state and federal officials to reorient the future of Asheville, especially in the areas of affordability and climate mitigation. Esther fights for our recovery.

Esther would be the first to say that these results came about through the work of the entire City Council and city staff. That is another one of her strong suits: She builds support with others. Her decisions don’t always make everyone happy, but her expertise is what we need in our mayor as we face an uncertain future.

She will keep our beautiful city running and recovering because Esther knows how to build consensus and deliver results. Leadership is not just about saying the things we want to hear. It’s about being able to get critical things done. Thank you, Esther!

— Marc Rudow

Asheville