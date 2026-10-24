Letter: Our 2022 bonds are working — let’s finish the job

I served on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners 2012-24. One of the best things that happened during the time I served was the passage of the 2022 affordable housing and conservation bonds. They have made a significant positive impact. We need to keep that progress going by voting “yes” on the housing and open space bonds on the ballot this November.

Our housing crunch is causing our community to struggle. More than 46,000 people in Buncombe County spend half or more of their income on rent, mortgage and utilities. That doesn’t leave enough money for food, medicine and other basic needs. It takes about $62,680 a year to afford the average two-bedroom apartment here. Childcare workers earn about $32,730 on average. Firefighters earn about $37,050. Many senior citizens on a fixed income have even less.

Here’s the good news: For the first time in a long time, things are changing for the better. In 2022, 62% of voters approved a $40 million housing bond. Every dollar is now committed to projects. The bond investments are creating more than 900 new affordable homes in less than four years. This is more than double the rate affordable housing was being created before the bonds.

The $40 million in housing bonds have leveraged an additional $275 million to our community. The bonds fill a key gap in the financing process that unlocks an additional $7 for every $1 invested from our local tax dollars. The bonds also free up local housing funds for emergency home repairs, including Helene damage, so more seniors and disabled residents can remain safely living in their own homes.

Our community’s affordable housing challenge is not a problem that can be solved overnight. It requires a long-term commitment. If voters pass the housing bond, we will meet the county’s goal of more than 2,000 new affordable homes by 2030. If we don’t pass the bonds, we will fall far short of the goal. It’s that simple.

The open space bond protects what makes this place home. It’s focused on protecting water quality by conserving key buffers along our streams and rivers, plus forests and working family farms. The 2022 bonds have already preserved or are in the process of preserving 2,600 acres in our watersheds. Miles of new public trails with public access are being created on properties such as Fairview Community Forest and Deaverview Mountain near West Asheville so people can get out and enjoy this beautiful place we call home.

Together, both bonds cost the median homeowner about $43 a year. That’s about 83 cents a week. And the bonds come with real accountability: a citizens oversight committee, yearly independent audits and a public website where anyone can track every project.

Let’s say yes again on Nov. 3. Vote “yes” for the open space conservation and affordable housing bonds. Learn more at [avl.mx/ftd].

— Brownie Newman

Asheville

Editor’s note: Newman is co-chair of the Vote Yes on Bonds campaign and a past chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.